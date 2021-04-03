Coronavirus: Nagpur records 3,720 new Covid-19 cases; 47 fatalities

-
As many as 3,720 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 47 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said.
With this, the caseload in the district reached 2,37,496 and the toll rose to 5,265, the official said.
At least 3,660 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,91,411, he said.
The district is now left with 40,820 active cases, the official said.
With the addition of 15,593 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district stands at 16,74,838, he added.
