Madhya Pradesh sees 2,839 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths, 1,791 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday
reported 2,839 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 3,03,673, while 15 deaths took the toll to 4,029, an official said.
He said 1,791 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,79,275.
"With 708 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 71,699, while that of Bhopal rose to 52,980 with the addition of 502 cases. Indore reported four deaths, taking its toll to 969, while one death in Bhopal took the count of fatalities to 635. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 4,867 and 4,651 respectively," he said.
With 27,231 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP crossed 64.68 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP: Total cases 3,03,673, new cases 2,839, death toll 4,029, recovered 2,79,275, active cases 20,369, number of tests so far 64,68,465.
