Coronavirus update: Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.

First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 00:27 IST

