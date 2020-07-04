Coronavirus daily update: 172 new cases in Ahmedabad district, nine deaths

-
Ahmedabad reported 172 new
coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking case tally in the district to 21,715, the Gujarat health department said.
With the death of nine patients on Saturday, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,475, it said.
228 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 16,613.
Of 172 new cases, as many as 165 were reported from Ahmedabad corporation limits.
The Ahmedabad municipal corporation added 26 new micro containment areas to the existing list of 60, placing around 6,000 more people within the restricted zones.
Two micro-containment areas were removed, so the number of micro-containment areas in the city now stands at 84.
Outside city limits, seven new coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total to 861.
Out of these cases, 731, or 85 per cent, have been discharged and 56 have died,with one death reported during the day.
