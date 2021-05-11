Coronavirus vaccine stock will last for 2-3 days in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that vaccination drive is in full swing at nearly one hundred centres across the national capital, however, the available stock will last for two-three days only.
Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal also took the opportunity to assert that the state government is now aiming to scale up vaccination to three lakh per day from around one lakh at present.
However, he further stated that the capital is facing an acute shortage of vaccines which might delay the process of vaccination to two years. Kejriwal suggested that the country should begin manufacturing the Covid vaccine on a war footing.
"We should not be dependent on just one or two companies for Covid vaccines. I would suggest the Centre should collect the formula to produce vaccines from these two companies (Covishield and Covaxin) and give it to all those companies that can produce vaccine safely. Centre has the power to do this in these difficult times," Kejriwal said.
"During first wave of Covid pandemic, our doctors were struggling for PPE kits and later when more companies started manufacturing PPE kits, there has been no shortage of it. Similarly, The Centre should allow many more firms to manufacture Covid vaccines," Kejriwal added.
While hailing the residents for successful cooperation in the lockdown, Kejriwal also claimed that with the increase in the number of oxygen beds, the city of Delhi is no longer facing oxygen shortage and ICU beds.
