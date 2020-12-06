AAP to support Dec 8 nationwide strike called by famers over new agri laws

-
ALSO READ
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
AAP creating confusion by blaming farmers for pollution in Delhi: Congress
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
Covid-19: Raghav Chadha credits Kejriwal for improving situation in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party will restructure Delhi unit, minister Gopal Rai says
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against the new agri laws, Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Sunday.
Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.
"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal tweeted.
AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.
"This is not just the farmers fight but the fight for all countrymen. India is an agricultural country and if farmers are unhappy then the country is affected. I appeal to all to join the protest," Rai said, in a video message.
Hardening their position, agitating farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and said they would occupy toll plazas on that day if their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws are not met.
Talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers have turned out to be futile so far.
The farmers have rejected the Centre's proposal of amending the laws and have instead demanded that a special session of parliament be called to repeal the laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU