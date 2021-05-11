Fresh recoveries outnumber daily new Covid-19 cases after 61 days

-
For the first time in two months, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 in the country exceeded the number of fresh cases, resulting in a net decline of 30,016 active cases.
As per the union health ministry, as many as 3,29,942 fresh cases and 3,56,082 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
Over 17.27 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far. A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.
These include 95,64,242 Health Care Workers who have taken the first dose and 65,05,744 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,40,54,058 front-line workers (1st dose), 78,53,514 FLWs (2nd dose).
As many as 25,59,339 beneficiaries under the 18-45 age group have received their first dose. 5,55,10,630 first doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, while 71,95,632 have received the second dose.
5,38,06,205 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,56,60,702 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.
Meanwhile, as health infrastructure across the country struggles to cope with the rising COVID-19 caseload, a total of 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 oxygen cylinders and 18 oxygen generation plants received as part of global aid to India have been dispatched to states and union territories across the country to strengthen their COVID-19 response.
Along with this, additional aid of 5,698 ventilators/Bi-PAP and more than 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials have also been delivered to parts of the country.
Ten states account for 72.28 per cent of the new recoveries. These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent. 3,876 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Ten States account for 73.09 per cent, with Karnataka topping the list with 596 deaths, followed by Maharashtra with 549.
