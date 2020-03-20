Coronavirus wrap: India bars international flights, PM seeks janata curfew

Prime Minister appealed to citizens to stay home and avoid panic buying, even as the country outlined plans to halt all international flights and rushed to stem the spread of cases in the country. Here is more on the

Modi appeals for 'janata curfew'

Prime Minister urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22. He called the self-isolation "janata curfew".

Healing touch for Indian industry

The Modi government is drawing up a relief package for Indian industry in the grip of the pandemic. This package is expected to include relaxation of asset classification norms by banks, thus allowing companies to delay repayment of loans, and tax holidays for the worst-hit sectors like aviation, hospitality and others, Business Standard has learnt.

International flights banned for a week

India on Thursday banned international flights and asked states to ensure private companies work from home, issuing stringent news guideline to stem the coronavirus that has infected more than 170 people till date. No international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week.

Indians abroad asked to stay put

India asked its citizens stranded in various parts of the world to "stay put" and said embassies will help them. The external affairs ministry said it is not advisable for people to move from one region to another region in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senior citizens, children advised to stay home

The Health Ministry advised senior citizens and children below the age of 10 years to stay indoors in view of the spread of the coronavirus, even as they assured the general public that there was no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

Private companies advised to work from home

The government advised companies to implement 'Work from Home' policy for their staff as part of encouraging "social distancing" to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The Corporate Affairs Ministry said it is reading the rule books to implement its advisory.

Delhi shuts restaurants, food delivery allowed

Delhi government shut restaurants in the capital amid the coronavirus outbreak and barred social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people. Takeaway and home delivery services will continue, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

US suspends visa services

The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said. The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services.

Global recession near certainty: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on that a global recession "is a near certainty" and current responses to the coronavirus pandemic "will not address the global scale and complexity of the crisis." The world's wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the traumatized global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in Europe.

Clap for coronavirus champions: Modi

Lauding the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others, Prime Minister Modi asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating utensils or ringing out bells.

