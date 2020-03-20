Coronavirus wrap: India bars international flights, PM seeks janata curfew

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi's coronavirus plan: Janata curfew, economic task force
Covid-19: No community transmission yet; 820 random samples test negative
With 2 weeks to prepare, how to tackle coronavirus outbreak the Indian way
Covid-19: Entrepreneurs urge PM Modi to scale up testing infra, capacity
Coronavirus outbreak: India cases now at 31, over 100,000 infected globally
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to stay home and avoid panic buying, even as the country outlined plans to halt all international flights and rushed to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the country. Here is more on the coronavirus.
Modi appeals for 'janata curfew'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22. He called the self-isolation "janata curfew".
Healing touch for Indian industry
The Modi government is drawing up a relief package for Indian industry in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. This package is expected to include relaxation of asset classification norms by banks, thus allowing companies to delay repayment of loans, and tax holidays for the worst-hit sectors like aviation, hospitality and others, Business Standard has learnt.
International flights banned for a week
India on Thursday banned international flights and asked states to ensure private companies work from home, issuing stringent news guideline to stem the coronavirus that has infected more than 170 people till date. No international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week.
Indians abroad asked to stay put
India asked its citizens stranded in various parts of the world to "stay put" and said embassies will help them. The external affairs ministry said it is not advisable for people to move from one region to another region in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Senior citizens, children advised to stay home
The Health Ministry advised senior citizens and children below the age of 10 years to stay indoors in view of the spread of the coronavirus, even as they assured the general public that there was no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.
Private companies advised to work from home
The government advised companies to implement 'Work from Home' policy for their staff as part of encouraging "social distancing" to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The Corporate Affairs Ministry said it is reading the rule books to implement its advisory.
Delhi shuts restaurants, food delivery allowed
Delhi government shut restaurants in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak and barred social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people. Takeaway and home delivery services will continue, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
US suspends visa services
The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said. The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services.
Global recession near certainty: UN
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on that a global recession "is a near certainty" and current national responses to the coronavirus pandemic "will not address the global scale and complexity of the crisis." The world's wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the traumatized global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in Europe.
Clap for coronavirus champions: Modi
Lauding the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others, Prime Minister Modi asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating utensils or ringing out bells.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU