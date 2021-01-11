Country staring at food crisis because of BJP: Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
No solution except repealing farm laws: Cong on farmers' protests
SC asks Centre if protesting farmers are protected against Covid-19
-
The country is staring at a food crisis because of the "adamant" approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
She also called the BJP a "junk" party for inducting "rotten" leaders from other political outfits.
"The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest," she said.
The TMC supremo also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm laws, as being demanded by farmers agitating at Delhi's borders.
She also unleashed a stinging attack on the BJP over the party inducting a raft of leaders from other political parties.
"BJP is the biggest junk party in the country. It's a dustbin party that is filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties.
"You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them," she said, addressing a rally here in Nadia district.
She also drew a parallel between BJP cadres and supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol recently.
"The day the BJP loses elections, its cadre and suppoters will behave like that," she claimed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU