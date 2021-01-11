Country staring at food crisis because of BJP: Mamata Banerjee

The country is staring at a food crisis because of the "adamant" approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister said on Monday.

She also called the BJP a "junk" party for inducting "rotten" leaders from other political outfits.

"The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest," she said.

The TMC supremo also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm laws, as being demanded by farmers agitating at Delhi's borders.

She also unleashed a stinging attack on the BJP over the party inducting a raft of leaders from other political parties.

"BJP is the biggest junk party in the country. It's a dustbin party that is filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties.

"You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them," she said, addressing a rally here in Nadia district.

She also drew a parallel between BJP cadres and supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol recently.

"The day the BJP loses elections, its cadre and suppoters will behave like that," she claimed.