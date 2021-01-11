Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive

-
ALSO READ
No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt
Maharashtra: Bird flu confirmed after 900 hens die in Parbhani poultry farm
Poultry industry hit by bird flu fears, chicken prices drop by 50%
Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales, poultry farmers hit, says report
Bird flu: Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality
-
Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.
All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.
The report of the test results arrived on Monday morning, he said.
A drive to cull ducks has begun at the famous Sanjay Lake, where several ducks were found dead in the last few days, Singh added.
Seventeen more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an "alert zone", DDA officials had said.
Besides, the officials said, 91 crows have been found dead in 14 DDA parks in the last couple of days.
A few days ago, around 50 crows were found dead in Central Park, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, officials had said.
Some samples were also sent to a lab in Jalandhar. Their results are awaited, Singh said.
Three other recreational parks in Delhi -- Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park -- were closed on Saturday.
Barring Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake, other parks were reopened after disinfection on Sunday, the officials said.
Hauz Khas Park in south Delhi has a huge water body and attracts a large crowd every day. However, no death of birds has been reported there.
The poultry market in Ghazipur has also been shut down temporarily.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU