SC asks Centre if protesting farmers are protected against Covid-19

Expressing serious concern over the large gathering of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at different borders of the national capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Government of India if those agitating are protected against COVID-19.
A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, that "you (the SG) must tell us, what is happening? I don't know if farmers are protected from COVID," as they are protesting at a large gathering.
It also asked the Centre if protesting farmers are taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.
Mehta replied, "We will find the status and inform this court about it."
The Apex court was hearing a plea filed by Advocate-on-Record (AOR) Om Prakash Parihar and lawyer, Dushyant Tiwari, on behalf of advocate-cum-petitioner, Supriya Pandita, in the case.
The petitioner sought various directions including that of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizammudin Markaz in the national capital after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 last year to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The petition questioned the role of the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police for risking the health of millions of citizens by allowing the huge gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz area.
