Covid-19: 1,610 new cases, 32 deaths in Karnataka in last 24 hours

Karnataka on Saturday logged



1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,16,927 and death toll to 36,773, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,640 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,55,862.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 357 new cases, as the city saw 400 discharges and 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,266.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.08 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.98 per cent.

Hassan reported six deaths, Bengaluru Urban and Kolara (5 each), Dakshina Kannada (4), Dharwad, Mandya and Udupi (2 each), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 342 new cases, Mysuru 141, Udupi 131 and Hassan 129.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 12,30,138 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,73,830 and Tumakuru 1,18,247.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,05,712, followed by Mysuru 1,70,031 and Tumakuru 1,16,223.

Cumulatively a total of 3,96,99,877 samples have been tested, of which 1,47,869 were tested on Saturday alone.

