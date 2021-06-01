Covid-19: 3,500 people in Gurugram took medical advice through the Zoom app

During the second wave of corona pandemic, around 3,500 home isolation patients, took online medical consultation service started by the Gurugram district administration. This online facility is being provided through the app.

"The district administration of Gurugram is making every possible effort to help people at all levels to fight against Covid-19. For this the administration has started free medical advice for home isolation patients through the app. This facility is proving to be very useful for the citizens of the district," Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said.

He informed that through app patients in home isolation can avail health benefits by consulting doctors through online facility.

Expressing satisfaction over the figure of 3,500 who have taken advantage of this facility, he said that in the second Covid wave, about 50 to 60 people are getting health benefits daily by joining this facility.

"The residents of the district can avail this service daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Zoom app. The patients who are unable to join online services can also seek medical advice by contacting the helpline service 1950 issued by the administration," Garg said.

