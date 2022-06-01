Data story: India logs 2,745 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,636

India reported an increase of 503 in active cases to take its count to 18,386. The country is fifty-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On June 1, it added 2,745 cases to take its total caseload to 43,160,832. And, with 6 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,636, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,091,110 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on May 31, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,935,720,807. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,617,810 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,236 new cured cases being reported on June 1.