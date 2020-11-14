Covid-19: 44,684 new cases take India's virus tally to 87,73,479

-
ALSO READ
India coronavirus update: 73,272 new cases, 926 fresh fatalities reported
Record 1.2 million Covid-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry
Covid-19 community spread has started, cases in rural areas a bad sign: IMA
Coronavirus has higher transmission rate among close contacts, says ICMR
Coronavirus updates: China in trouble again, over 11K new cases in India
-
India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479. The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.
There are 4,80,719 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprises 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU