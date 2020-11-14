Increase ventilators, beds, oximeters for patients: HC to Himachal govt

The Himachal Pradesh on Friday directed the State Government to increase the number of ventilators and beds in the Covid hospitals/health centres and also to increase the distribution of oximeters to the coronavirus patients, who require the same.

A Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice L.Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto by the Court.

The in its earlier order had issued notice to the State Government and had directed to make submissions with regard to the steps taken in this regard.

In compliance to aforesaid orders, the Advocate General submitted that proper treatment is being given to the Covid patients across the State and patients are not facing any hardship.

He submitted the District wise/hospital wise vacancy position of beds in different Covid Hospitals/Medical Colleges in Himachal Pradesh, in a tabulated form and stated that total vacant beds for Covid patients in Dedicated Covid Care Centres in Districts Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmour, Solan and Una are 2401 and total isolation beds (including ICU beds) in Dedicated Covid Care Centres are 2,583.

After going through the submissions filed by the State, the Court observed that sufficient ventilators are not provided in dedicated Covid hospitals and they need to be increased as in Bilaspur only 4 ventilators are provided and in Sirmaur only one ventilator has been provided.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)