Covid-19: 508 more positive cases reported in Delhi, count reaches 13,418

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that no death was reported in the last 24 hours

508 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 13,418 in the national capital on Sunday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Minister said, "Delhi has reported 508 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases are 13,418 out of which 6,617 are active cases."

"In the last 24 hours, 273 people have recovered. A total of 6,540 people have recovered so far.

There was no death in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus stands at 261 in the city," Jain added.

On being asked about the preparation as Covid-19 cases are surging, the Minister said that the government has sufficient beds for patients and is further increasing them.

"As of now, we have sufficient beds in hospitals for patients. The government wants that there should be double the number of beds as against the total number of patients. We are increasing the beds," Jain said.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 16:34 IST

