JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chinese military provokes India, Taiwan, but the message is for the US
Business Standard

Covid-19: Airlines don't have to keep the middle seat vacant, says SC

The apex court dismissed a plea against a Bombay High Court order that allowed middle-seat occupancy on domestic flights

Topics
airlines | Supreme Court

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Passengers, airlines, aviation, protective gear, Delhi International Airport, coronavirus, lockdown, flights, domestic
DGCA had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety and health have been incorporated for airline operations

Airlines in India will not have to keep the middle seat vacant, after the Supreme Court upheld a Bombay High Court order on Friday. The apex court held that airlines had followed adequate safety measures to ensure safety of passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A two-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Bhushan Gavai of the SC dismissed Air India pilot Deven Kanani's challenge against the Bombay HC order that allowed middle-seat occupancy for all domestic flights.

The pilot had filed special leave petition against a decision by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 31 May, which permitted airlines to sell middle seats.

DGCA on Friday had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety and health have been incorporated for airline operations. The panel had suggested allowing discretion for airlines to keep middle seat vacant subject to passenger load.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 16:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU