Covid-19: Airlines don't have to keep the middle seat vacant, says SC

Airlines in India will not have to keep the middle seat vacant, after the Supreme Court upheld a Bombay High Court order on Friday. The apex court held that airlines had followed adequate safety measures to ensure safety of passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A two-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Bhushan Gavai of the SC dismissed Air India pilot Deven Kanani's challenge against the Bombay HC order that allowed middle-seat occupancy for all domestic flights.
The pilot had filed special leave petition against a decision by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 31 May, which permitted airlines to sell middle seats.
DGCA on Friday had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety and health have been incorporated for airline operations. The panel had suggested allowing discretion for airlines to keep middle seat vacant subject to passenger load.
