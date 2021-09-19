Covid-19: Assam reports 365 new cases, 2 fatalities in last 24 hours

-
Assam reported 365 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday.
Out of these 365 new cases, Kamrup, Jorhat, Golaghat and Barpeta districts recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in the state, that is, 97, 32, 27, and 21 respectively.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the total cases of this virus crossed 5.97 lakh in the state with 3,716 active cases.
Meanwhile, the state saw 5,86,391 cases being recovered in total with 465 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent.
However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,788 including the new deaths.
According to the state government data, Assam has administered over 2.07 crore vaccine doses so far.
