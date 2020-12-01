COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 9.4 million, death toll at 1,37,621

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 35,000 for the third time this month.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to93.94 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21th consecutive day. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise4.60per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR,14,13, 49,298samples have been tested so far with9,69,332 samples being tested on Monday. PTI PLB.

