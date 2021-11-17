Covid-19: Chhattisgarh reports 27 fresh cases, two more deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,06,433 on Wednesday with an addition of 27 new cases, while the death toll increased to 13,590 after two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,92,585 after 11 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 22 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 258 active cases, he said.

No fresh cases were reported from 18 districts, the official said. With 27,651 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,39,88,575, he said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,433, new cases 27, death toll 13,590, recovered 9,92,585, active cases 258, total tests 1,39,88,575.

