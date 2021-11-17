Goa records 36 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 259

Goa's caseload went up by 36 and reached 1,78,569 on Wednesday, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,376, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,74,934 after 29 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said. now has 259 active cases. "With 2,753 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,13,909, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,569, new cases 36, death toll 3,376, discharged 1,74,934, active cases 259, samples tested till date 15,13,909.

