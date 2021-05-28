Working to import Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest, says govt

The central government and are working together for the earliest possible import of the Covid following indications from the US pharma company that it had the available from July, Niti Aayog member health V K Paul said on Thursday. Pfizer’s indemnity request is also being looked into by the government. “We are examining their request. We will take a decision in the larger interest of people and based on merits...There is no decision as of now,” Paul said.

The government had amended provisions to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries and that no application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller, he said, adding, “We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf’ items. Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game-plans and compulsions in allocating finite stocks. They also give preference to countries of their origin just as our own makers have done unhesitatingly for us”





Speaking at the briefing, Paul confirmed that had sought indemnity, not just in India but in all nations including its origin country, the US.



The government is also discussing details such as cold-chain requirements of Pfizer's vaccine, added Paul who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. While the vaccine can be stored for five days at refrigerated 2-8 degree Celsius conditions, ultra-low-temperature freezers, which are commercially available, can extend shelf life for up to six months.

had recently said it would supply the Covid-19 vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunisation programmes. According to recent reports, Pfizer is ready to offer India 50 million shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification.





Addressing a press conference on May 24, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, had said the order books of both Pfizer and Moderna were full most of the time and that depending on the surplus available with them, they will get back to the government. Agarwal said based on how much they can supply to India, the Centre would ensure and facilitate supplies of vaccine at state level.

Paul said the central government has remained engaged continuously with all the major international vaccine manufacturers from mid-2020. “Multiple rounds of discussions have happened with Pfizer, J&J and Moderna,” he said. “Government offered all assistance to have them supply and manufacture their vaccines in India. However, it is not as though their vaccines are available in free supply.”