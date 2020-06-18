Covid-19 crisis: Move to turn hotels into hospitals raises temperature

Well-intentioned moves don’t always mean good business, and hoteliers have been forced to learn this the hard way.

The Delhi government’s recent order to attach hotels to serve as extensions of hospitals to provide for the shortfall of beds and medical facilities for Covid-19 patients has baffled many hoteliers, who say though the move is for a good cause, it will be a blow to the sector already reeling from the impact of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the Delhi government sent a notice to hotels under the Disaster Management Act, saying they were to be attached in toto to ...