Covid-19: Delhi sees 1,009 fresh cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7%

The national capital logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data.

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them came out positive, the latest health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)