Covid-19: DDMA likely to reimpose Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to make the mask mandatory at public places in Delhi along with a fine for not wearing the same.
According to the source, the DDMA is likely to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing the mask at public places.
Earlier in the day, a DDMA meeting was held chaired by the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.
The DDMA has taken cognizance of the Covid cases being reported in Delhi schools. As per the source, schools will stay open and not close amid rising Covid cases. A detailed SOPs will be made with the consultation of experts for schools in the national capital.
The emphasis was given more on vaccination for eligible age groups in the meeting. The government is expected to closely watch the social gatherings in the city.
Delhi reported 632 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, against 501 cases reported on the previous day. The new Covid infections have taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,69,683, according to the health department bulletin on Tuesday evening.
--IANS
avr/dpb
