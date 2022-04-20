JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Cement prices expected to increase by 6-13%
Business Standard

Covid-19: DDMA likely to reimpose Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a DDMA meeting was held chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi | anil baijal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A man helps his son wear a mask at a testing centre for Covid-19 in a bus station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is increasing tests at bus and railway stations for new Covid-19 variant Omicron. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to make the mask mandatory at public places in Delhi along with a fine for not wearing the same.

According to the source, the DDMA is likely to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing the mask at public places.

Earlier in the day, a DDMA meeting was held chaired by the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

The DDMA has taken cognizance of the Covid cases being reported in Delhi schools. As per the source, schools will stay open and not close amid rising Covid cases. A detailed SOPs will be made with the consultation of experts for schools in the national capital.

The emphasis was given more on vaccination for eligible age groups in the meeting. The government is expected to closely watch the social gatherings in the city.

Delhi reported 632 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, against 501 cases reported on the previous day. The new Covid infections have taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,69,683, according to the health department bulletin on Tuesday evening.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 15:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU