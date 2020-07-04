Covid-19: Dharavi registers smallest rise in Covid-19 cases since April

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Health workers screen the residents of Naik Nagar during a health survey, after detection of some positive cases in Dharavi, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Only two new coronavirus patients were detected in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday, taking its case tally to 2,311, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The area, known as Asia's largest slum cluster, has recorded such a small rise in Covid-19 cases for the first time since the first week of April.

The BMC did not reveal if any fresh virus-related death has been reported in the area. The civic body has stopped giving information about deaths in the area for the past few days.
 


On June 23, Dharavi had reported only five new coronavirus cases.

The area has now 519 active Covid-19 cases with 1,704 patients having been discharged after recovery.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 square kilometres, has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

As of Friday, average doubling rate of coronavirus cases for seven days in the area was 140 days and average growth rate of cases was 0.55 per cent.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 20:07 IST

