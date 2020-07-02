JUST IN
UP Covid-19 tally rises to 24,825 with 817 fresh cases; death toll at 735
Maharashtra's Covid-19 task force member tests positive for virus

The task force of nine senior doctors was formed on April 13 in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The task force was asked to monitor the treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients and ICU procedures

A senior member of the Maharashtra

government's COVID-19 task force has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Thursday.

He had been admitted to hospital last week.

The task force of nine senior doctors was formed on April 13 in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, especially in Mumbai.

It was asked to monitor the treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients and ICU procedures and help streamline the health services in the state in the face of the pandemic.

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 17:02 IST

