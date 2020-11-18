Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi adds over 6,000 new cases but spike appears dipping

-
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now nearing 56 million, of which nearly 15.6 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.34 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now nearing 9 million, of which 446,805 cases are active. Recovery rate is now over 93.5 per cent and the death toll stands at 130,993.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. Delhi records over 6,000 new cases in a day
The city added over 7,000 new cases daily before witnessing a drop in new cases additions for two days. Delhi again recorded over 6,000 new cases, the highest daily spike among all India states and union territories (UT).
2. Rajasthan records highest positivity rate
Rajasthan recorded a test positivity rate of nearly 17 per cent, highest among all Indian states and UT. Rajasthan was followed by Haryana and Sikkim, which have recorded a positivity rate of over 15 per cent.
3. Haryana’s tally crosses 200,000
Haryana has been witnessing a fresh surge in new cases. The state has been adding over 2,000 new cases daily since the start of the month. The overall cases count in the state has crossed 200,000, of which 183,261 cases have already recovered.
