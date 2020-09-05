Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi's daily new cases now twice those in early August

The global count of cases is now at 26.5 million. Over 18.7 million people have recovered globally, while more than 6.9 million cases are still active. Over 874,000 people have lost their lives to the pandemic so far. At least four countries globally have more than 100,000 cases each.

In India, there are now over 3.9 million reported cases, of which roughly 21.1 per cent, or over 831,000 cases, are currently active. India’s recovery rate stands at 77 per cent, with over 3 million successful recoveries. Mortality rate, meanwhile, is still hovering around 1.7 per cent. The country’s death toll stands at 68,472, third highest in the world.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

1. Maharashtra’s daily new cases are scaling new heights

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, saw over 18,000 fresh cases being reported in a day on September 4. This was almost double the average number of daily cases seen in early August. This is a new record for the state, which has seen over 843,000 confirmed cases so far. Maharashtra also has the highest death toll in the country, at over 25,000 fatalities.





2. Delhi’s case count is still on the rise

The national capital reported 2,737 new cases on September 3, more than twice the average daily number in early August. Delhi had some relief in July, when it had managed to significantly bring down daily active cases as well as deaths. However, the curve seems to be on the upward trajectory again. Delhi has reported over 185,000 confirmed cases till now, and over 4,500 fatalities. Roughly 10 per cent of its total cases are currently active.



3. J&K recorded its highest single-day spike on Friday

The current case tally for J&K stands at nearly 40,000 cases. The state on Friday added over 1,000 new cases, its highest single-day spike. J&K had been adding less than 800 cases in a day for the whole of last month. Over 30,000 people have recovered in the state and 743 patients have lost their lives.





