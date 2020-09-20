Covid-19 Factoid: In 2 days India sees a reduction of 7,000 in active cases

The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 31 million, with over 7.4 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 956,000, with the US toll having crossed 203,000.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5.4 million. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or over 1 million cases, are currently active. With over 4.3 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 79 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

1.

India saw a reduction of 7,000 in active cases over the last two days

India recorded more recoveries than new cases additions for two straight days which resulted in reduction of almost 7,000 active cases together in the last two days. Overall, 4.3 million cases have already recovered in the country out of 5.4 million confirmed cases.

2. India witnessed a slight drop in daily tests conducted

India conducted 0.88 million tests on 18th September as compared to 1 million and 1.13 million tests in the previous two days. Overall, India has conducted over 62.45 million tests of which 8.5 per cent samples have been tested positive for coronavirus.

3. MP crossed 100,000 cases mark

In another grim milestone, Madhya Pradesh became India’s 16th state to have crossed 100,000 confirmed cases mark. 76,952 people have already recovered while 1,901 people have lost their lives to Covid-19. The state has been consistently adding over 2,000 cases daily since last nine days.