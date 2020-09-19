Covid-19 Factoid: India accounts for most number of recoveries in the world

The global count of cases is now over 30.7 million, with over 7.4 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 956,000, with the US toll has crossed 203,000 alone.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5.3 million. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or over 1 million cases, are currently active. With over 4.2 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 79 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

1. India recorded a drop in daily new active cases



India recorded almost 96,000 recoveries on September 18 while adding around 93,000 new cases on the same day. This is the second time in the last 26 days since August 25 where daily recoveries were more than new cases added by the country.





2. India now accounts for the most number of recoveries



India’s recoveries count has now crossed 4.2 million surpassing the tally of the US to now have the highest number of recorded recoveries by any country. India and the US are followed by Brazil, Russia and Colombia.





3. Karnataka crossed 500,000 cases mark



Karnataka is now the fourth India state to have a case tally of over 500,000, after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka also took the longest time to reach this grim milestone at 192 days. In comparison, Maharashtra crossed 500,000 cases in 154 days since the first case was recorded in the state.



