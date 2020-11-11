Covid-19 Factoid: India daily recoveries top new case additions for 40 days

The global count of cases is now nearing 52 million, of which over 14 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.28 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.63 million, of which 494,657 cases are active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 127,571.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. Total recoveries in India cross 8 million

India’s recovered cases count has now crossed 8 million, a recovery rate of nearly 93 per cent. India has been recording over 52,000 daily recoveries on an average since the start of the month and the daily recoveries have exceeded the daily new cases additions for the last 40 days in a row.





2. Delhi adds almost 8,000 new cases in a day

In another grim milestone, the national capital of India added almost 8,000 new cases on November 10. The is the second time in the last three days that Delhi has recorded nearly 8,000 new cases in a single day. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in new cases additions and had been adding most number of new cases as compared to other Indian states.



3. US surpasses China in the total number of tests conducted

The US has so far conducted 160.6 million tests, surpassing China’s testing numbers of 160 million. India, with over 120 million tests, follows the US and China. Russia with 66 million tests is at the distant fourth position going by the total number of tests conducted.



