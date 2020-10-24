Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for most recoveries in the world

-
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 42 million, of which over 9.9 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.14 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.8 million, of which 680,680 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is nearing 90 per cent and the death toll stands at 117,956.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India’s recoveries count crosses 7 million
India’s reported cases count currently stands at 7.8 million, of which nearly 90 per cent or 7 million of the cases have already recovered in the country. India has been recording daily recoveries of over 70,000 on an average in the last ten days.
India accounts for the most number of recoveries across the globe
With over 7 million recoveries which accounts for more than 22 per cent of the recovered cases across the global, highest among all affected nations. India is followed by the US and Brazil.
India’s active cases ratio fall below 9 per cent
India’s current active cases count stands at 680,680 cases, which is 8.71 per cent of the total reported cases in India. It is a massive drop in active cases ratio from 15 per cent at the start of the month.
