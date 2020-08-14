Covid-19 Factoid: India contributes the most to global rise in cases now

The global confirmed case tally is currently at 20.8 million, of which roughly 6.3 million cases are currently active. There have been over 747,000 deaths globally till now, with the US accounting for more than one-fifth of them. More than 13.7 million people have successfully recovered from the virus worldwide.

In India, there are now more than 2.4 million reported cases, of which 653,622, or roughly 27 per cent, are currently active. 1,695,982 infected persons have successfully recovered in the country. India’s mortality rate stands at 1.96 per cent, with over 47,000 reported fatalities.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the virus:

India’s contribution to the global rise in cases the highest now

In the past seven days, India has been adding the highest number of cases to the global confirmed case tally of infections, surpassing the US and Brazil. India registered over 66,000 cases in a single day on August 13, surpassing the US and Brazil by at least 10,000 cases. Throughout July, the US had been the most significant contributor to the global case count.

A steep rise in cases in Assam

Assam is witnessing a sharp spike in daily new cases.

The state recorded a single-day spike of over 4,500 cases on August 13, the highest single-day rise till now. In comparison, the daily new case additions have been mostly under 3,000 in the past 20 days. The state’s confirmed case count stands at 69,000, of which a little over 21,000 are currently active. There have been 161 deaths in Assam due to the virus.

Puducherry’s test positivity rate the highest in the country

Over 39 per cent of tested samples showed a positive result in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the highest positivity rate in the country. The ratio is almost twice as high as the second-highest positivity rate, which is 17.7 per cent in Goa, and more than 4.5 times the national average of 8.1 per cent. Puducherry has over 6,600 reported cases, of which roughly 40 per cent are currently active, and over 100 fatalities.