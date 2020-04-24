Covid-19 Factoid: India took just four days to add 5,000 coronavirus cases

Globally, now there are more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of infection. While the number of fatalities stands at 185,504, recoveries so far have been 730,843. In other words, for every 10 closed cases, two cases have ended up as fatalities, and the rest have recovered.

In India, the tally of confirmed cases is now well above 21,000, and death toll is at 686. A little less than 20 per cent of all reported cases have now recovered. There has been a drop in the number of new cases added, but the trajectory is still erratic.

Here are a few data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation:

1. Growth in global number of fatalities is slowing down

Growth in daily deaths across the world in percentage terms has been on a decline consistently.

In the past two weeks, the rate of growth has been under 10 per cent, even sub-5 per cent in last five days. While the global death toll stands at 185,504, the US alone accounts for more than 20 per cent of all reported deaths. Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom have also reported high numbers of fatalities.

2. shows signs of improvement; daily new case additions on a decline

is showing consistent improvement with its daily new case additions falling consistently in the past 15 days. The country is the fourth most affected in the world — next to the US, Spain and Italy — by number of total confirmed cases. With its current tally of cases at 159,877, it is one of the four countries to have reported more than 20,000 deaths in the pandemic.

3. took just four days to add 5,000 cases to its total

The time take by to add 5,000 cases to its tally of confirmed infections has now dropped to just four days. In a worrying trend, this metric has been under 10 days for 15,000 cases. By comparison, the country had taken 69 days to reach the first 5,000 cases.