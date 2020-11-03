Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing continuous drop in daily new cases

-
The global count of coronavirus cases crossed 47.33 million, of which over 12 million are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.2 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.26 million, of which 541,405 cases are active. Recovery rate has crossed 91 per cent and the death toll stands at 123,097.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India reported sub-500 daily deaths for three days in a row
India has been witnessing a drop in its daily fatalities numbers. The country has reported sub-500 daily deaths in the last three days. India had reported around 800 daily deaths on an average in October.
2. India is witnessing a continuous drop in daily new cases
India witnessed a drop in its daily new cases additions for five days in a row since October 29. India added 38,310 new cases on November 3 as compared to almost 50,000 new cases added six days ago.
3. West Bengal has been adding over 3,000 cases daily for the last two months
West Bengal has been witnessing a consistent rise in new cases. The state has been adding over 3,000 cases daily for 60 days in a row. The overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 381,608, of which 338,075 have recovered.
