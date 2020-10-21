Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing decline in daily test positivity rates

-
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 41 million, of which over 9.2 million are active. The global death toll is now over 1.1 million, with the US having the greatest number of fatalities.
In India, the confirmed case count is now nearing 7.6 million, of which less than 10 per cent or 740,090 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 88 per cent, with almost 6.8 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 115,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India witnessing decline in daily test positivity rates
India recorded a test positivity rate of 4.5 per cent, a massive decline from a test positivity rate of almost 8 per cent at the start of September. India had been recording a test positivity rate of over 6 per cent throughout last month.
2. Raigad district has the highest test positive rate among all India districts
Raigad district in Maharashtra has the test positivity rate of over 30 per cent, highest among all India districts. It is followed by Palakkad and Nashik with a test positivity rate of over 28 per cent.
3. India’s active cases ratio falls below 10 per cent
India’s active cases count currently stands at 740,090, which accounts for less than 10 per cent of its total reported cases count. India’s active cases ratio is the third-lowest among the top ten worst-hit countries.
