Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Karnataka also crosses 100,000 mark in active cases

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Tamil Nadu also has more than half million cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India has the world's second-best recovery rate
Covid-19 Factoid: Pandemic curve still on ascent, India overtakes Brazil
Covid-19 Factoid: India recorded highest single day recoveries on Thursday
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 33 million, of which more than 7.6 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 988,000, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is about to cross 6 million, of which roughly 15 per cent, or 956,402 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 82 per cent, with almost 4.9 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 94,000, with the mortality rate dropping to 1.58 per cent.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India’s testing rates have dropped
Daily tests in India have dropped for two consecutive days, declining to 987,861 per day from a peak of over 1.4 million. This is while daily new cases continue to remain 80,000 each day.
Daily tests conducted have largely remained over 1 million a day because of the rapid rise in daily new cases in September.
Karnataka’s active cases cross 100,000
Karnataka is the second state to register over 100,000 active cases. It is second to Maharashtra, where active cases have reached 269,199. Karnataka’s total case tally stands at over 566,000, the fourth highest in the country, while the death toll stands at 8.503, third highest in India.
Chhattisgarh is the latest state to cross 100,000 cases
Chhattisgarh is now the seventeenth state to register over 100,000 confirmed cases. With this, more than half the states in the country have over 100,000 cases at least. Of the total tally, a little less than one-third of the cases are currently active in Chhattisgarh. There have been 817 deaths in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU