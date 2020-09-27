Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Karnataka also crosses 100,000 mark in active cases

The global count of cases is now over 33 million, of which more than 7.6 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 988,000, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is about to cross 6 million, of which roughly 15 per cent, or 956,402 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 82 per cent, with almost 4.9 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 94,000, with the mortality rate dropping to 1.58 per cent.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India’s testing rates have dropped

Daily tests in India have dropped for two consecutive days, declining to 987,861 per day from a peak of over 1.4 million. This is while daily new cases continue to remain 80,000 each day.

Daily tests conducted have largely remained over 1 million a day because of the rapid rise in daily new cases in September.

Karnataka’s active cases cross 100,000

Karnataka is the second state to register over 100,000 active cases. It is second to Maharashtra, where active cases have reached 269,199. Karnataka’s total case tally stands at over 566,000, the fourth highest in the country, while the death toll stands at 8.503, third highest in India.

Chhattisgarh is the latest state to cross 100,000 cases

Chhattisgarh is now the seventeenth state to register over 100,000 confirmed cases. With this, more than half the states in the country have over 100,000 cases at least. Of the total tally, a little less than one-third of the cases are currently active in Chhattisgarh. There have been 817 deaths in the state.