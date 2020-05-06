Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu has seen a dramatic surge in new cases

The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at 3,671,383, and death toll at 250,000. Roughly a third of all infected people have now recovered. While there has been a decline in daily new cases worldwide for a few days, the past month has not seen any consistent pattern. Daily new deaths, however, have reduced marginally when compared with mid-April.

In India, there now are 46,711 confirmed cases, and more than 1,500 deaths. Both daily new cases as well as deaths have been steadily on the rise.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

1. India saw a major spike in cases, added over 3,500 cases in a single day

In a worrying trend, India saw the steepest spike in number of new cases, with 3,597 cases emerging in a single day on May 5. Daily addition to the nationwide tally has been in excess of 2,000 on each of the past three days, with only erratic dips being seen in the second phase of the lockdown.

2. Tamil Nadu saw a steep spike in daily new cases

The number of daily new cases almost doubled in Tamil Nadu, from 266 to 527 on May 5.

After a small dip on April 30, the state has been witnessing a consistent rise in daily new cases. It has 3,550 confirmed cases at present and 30-plus fatalities. Almost 40 per cent of the cases in the state have recovered.

3. No new cases in for two days straight

In a piece of positive news, seems to have controlled the spread of the infection conclusively. The country has seen zero new cases for two days in a row. In total, has reported 1,486 confirmed cases, and 20 fatalities. Roughly, only about 10 per cent of its total cases are active now. The country is already mulling opening its borders in a phased manner.