Business Standard

Covid-19 Factoid: The situation continues to deteriorate in Maharashtra

India crosses the 3 million mark with a high doubling rate

Jyotindra Dubey 

Coronavirus
A healthcare worker in PPE holds a vial after collecting a swab sample from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kashmere gate area, in Delhi on Tuesday.

The global confirmed case count stands at 23.4 million, of which roughly 6.6 million are currently active. Global deaths have now crossed 800,000, with half of them in just four countries – the US, Brazil, Mexico, and India.

India now has 707,668 active cases, which is almost 23 per cent of the total tally of reported cases. With 2,280,566 people being discharged, the recovery rate has risen to 74.9 per cent. The country has seen 56,706 deaths due to the virus until now.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

1. India crossed the 3 million confirmed cases

India now has more than 3 million reported cases of coronavirus, rising by a minimum of 50,000 fresh cases every day in August. However, the pace of growth in cases had been much slower in the case of India as compared to the only two countries with a higher confirmed case count – the US and Brazil. India took over 200 days to register 3 million cases, while the other two took less than 170 days.

2. India’s doubling rate continues to stay high

Among the top ten worst-affected countries in the world, India takes the least number of days taken to double the number of cases, at just 26 days. India shares this unfortunate feat with Colombia. In comparison, the US and Brazil, which have a higher number of cases than India, are taking more than 40 days each.


3. Maharashtra’s situation continues to deteriorate

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country, has added more than 14,000 fresh cases every 24 hours for three days in a row now. At its best, daily new cases dropped to 7,760 this month. Maharashtra has over 670,000 reported cases, of which more than 169,000 are active at the moment. It also has the highest death toll in the country, at over 21,000 fatalities.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 12:22 IST

