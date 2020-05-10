JUST IN
Covid-19: 25,000 Indians to be repatriated from US, says Ambassador Sandhu
Covid-19: First evacuation flight with 326 Indians lands in Mumbai from UK

On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI
The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Air India's first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

According to Indian high commission in the UK, the flight took off from London on Saturday on board 326 people. It landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia arrived in India.
