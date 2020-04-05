Covid-19: Gartner revokes job offers at IIMs; IITs too witness cancellation

Several students from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta have found their job offers revoked by US-based research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. amidst the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

With countries closing borders and entering into lockdowns, recruiters, especially multinationals, are revisiting their hiring plans with their businesses taking a hit and are either revoking offers, or postponing joining dates.

Both and Ahmedabad confirmed the revocation, with an official at the former's placement committee stating that Gartner had rescinded its offers, both for final placement as well for internship due to an internal decision at its global headquarters. "The institute is trying to contact them to find an agreeable outcome for its students," the official stated.

"Gartner has revoked the offers made in the final placements at It had recruited three students from our campus. No other firm (domestic or international) has revoked the final placement offers. The institute is finding alternative job opportunities for students by reaching out to our alumni network and the existing recruiters. We are also keeping abreast of job openings by new recruiters and reaching out to them," Amit Karna, chairperson - placements, told Business Standard. When contacted, Gartner refused to comment.

While a few students from took to LinkedIn posting that their summer placements and job offers were rescinded by a US-based company, the institute said it was still in touch with the company and trying to find an alternative for the affected students.

"All the companies have told us they are going to stand by their commitment. Offers have only been postponed. The companies are trying to work out on plans once there is a clarity after April 15 on the Mostly financial sector companies have postponed offers as they are not able to begin internships because of logistics and data safety issues," said U Dinesh Kumar, chair, Career Development Services,

While some Gulf-based companies, which had offered summer placements, have withdrawn their offers because of travel restrictions, the placement team has found alternative offers for the affected students, Kumar added.

Similarly, a leading FMCG multinational has not postponed the joining of summer interns from IIMs but instead given them virtual assignments for the time being. It will take a call on final placements only after the is lifted as management trainees usually join in June or July every year, sources said.

A few organizations are trying to figure out alternative methods for internships and are awaiting a final announcement on the post April 15 to deal with their constraints. At IIM Calcutta, apart from Gartner, another startup firm has revoked internship offers affecting 7 students in all. "Some of our prominent regular recruiters have come forward to hire additional interns. The placement team is arranging new internships for students who lost their opportunity," the official said.

According to an official from IIM Shillong’s placement committee, while none of the full-time offers have been revoked, certain medium-sized organisations and startups have revoked summer internship offers, due to the project requirements surrounding primary research and the inability to switch to work-from-home due to confidentiality clauses.

"As we are dealing with an unprecedented situation, the placement season has also been affected by the same. We also feel that the greater impact of the current pandemic will be felt next year as there could be cases of reduced hiring across sectors to cover up the losses incurred," the official from IIM Shillong added.

Sources said offers from US-based companies are the worst affected.

On the other hand, (IITs) have also been grappling with cancellation of job offers, especially by international recruiters, with the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) even writing a letter to all recruiters requesting them not to cancel any placement and internship offers.

So far, leading IITs including Delhi, Kanpur and Madras have seen at least one recruiter revoking job offers.

"IIT Madras has received a communication with one company that they would not be able to meet the offers that they have given. We have not heard from any other company on the placement offers. I am optimistic that other offers would stand and even for students who may get affected, after the lockdown period, we will try to reach out to similar companies to create opportunities for them," said C S Shankar Ram, convenor of AIPC and placement advisor of IIT Madras.

IIT directors have also been appealing to corporates not to withdraw job offers. "Once a student is offered a placement, as per IIT Delhi policy, the student is not allowed to sit for other placements. As a result, if a job or an internship offer is withdrawn at this stage, the student, having given up her/his right to apply for other similar jobs, will end up not having any job right now," said V Ramgopal Rao, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in a post on LinkedIn.

While remaining relatively immune so far, other IIMs and IITs have also been taking steps to ensure minimal impact of the pandemic outbreak on students' job offers. For instance, IIT Roorkee has also stepped up activities on the industry liaison front to arrest any incidence of deferment of job roles and others. "There hasn’t been any cases of revoke or deferment of joining dates till day. We have been proactively interacting with the companies and they are cooperating as well," Vinay Sharma, professor in-charge of placement and internship at IIT Roorkee said.

Similarly, Abhayrajsingh Gautam, Head, Campus Development Services at IIT Gandhinagar said that while so far the institute has not had any issues, it was in constant touch with recruiters and alumni even as it will take appropriate decisions after discussing with all the stakeholders as and when such a situation arises.

Affected students have also begun reaching out to potential recruiters on their own via social media.

An IIM-B student, whose summer internship should have begun in April, is searching for opportunities in product management, strategy, consulting, or analytics segment. "I was offered a summer internship in a strategy and product management role by a US-based leading global market research and advisory firm. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing uncertainty, the firm has decided to rescind all offers globally," he said in a note on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, campuses are also trying to ensure that academic sessions of these graduating students are not affected ahead of their joining dates amid the 21-day lockdown.

"We are also enabling our students to take online classes, which we are conducting, and giving priority to those who are graduating, to ensure that their academic programme does not get too much affected by the medical situation, within a reasonable time so that they can meet the joining date requirements. The joining dates typically starts from June. We want to ensure that our students are in a position to meet the joining date. We will be able to get a better picture once the institute is open on April 15. We are working with the assumption that the offers would be honoured," said Shankar Ram of IIT Madras.