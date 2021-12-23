Covid-19: Gujarat reports 9 new omicron cases, state tally rises to 23

-
Gujarat reported nine cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 23 in the state, out of which 19 cases are still active.
Meanwhile, India has reported over 200 cases of Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa.
India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
With 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 4,78,007.
As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country now stands at 79,097; the lowest in 574 days.
