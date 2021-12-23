Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Former MP Dimple Yadav, daughter test positive for Covid-19
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
-
Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself.... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she tweeted.
Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.
According to an official release issued here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Akhilesh on the phone and enquired about the health of his "wife and daughter" wishing them a speedy recovery.
The official release said that the Chief Minister called after reports that Akhilesh's wife and daughter were reported positive for coronavirus.
However, Samajwadi Party did not officially confirm whether Akhilesh's daughter has also tested positive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU