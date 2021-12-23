JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

UK's daily Covid-19 infections cross 100,000 for the first time
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 534 new cases, 8 fresh fatalities

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,696 as eight more patients succumbed to the infection

Topics
West Bengal | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mumbai, coronavirus, tests, covid
Representational image

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,28,464 on Wednesday as 534 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,696 as eight more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Kolkata and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three fresh fatalities each, while Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman registered one death each.

The state now has 7,442 active cases, while 16,01,326 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 535 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.10 crore samples for COVID-19, including 36,370 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 02:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU