UK's daily Covid-19 infections cross 100,000 for the first time

-
ALSO READ
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
South Korea sets pandemic high with 4,000 new coronavirus cases
With surge in fresh infections, Pakistan logs 395 new Covid-19 cases
Single dose of Pfizer, Astra vaccine offers 60% protection: Lancet study
-
The UK on Wednesday crossed another COVID-19 record as its daily coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began, overtaking the previous daily high of 93,045 last week, driven by the rapidly transmissible Omicron variant.
The official tally reports 106,122 COVID cases, with 8,008 people in hospital with coronavirus as of Tuesday, up 4 per cent from a week ago. Meanwhile, there were 140 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID test, which have so far maintained a downward trend.
The figures also include a record number of boosters and third doses of COVID vaccines as of Tuesday, with 968,665 delivered and taking the overall total to more than 30.8 million.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his "Get Boosted Now" stance as he ruled out further lockdown restrictions ahead of Christmas, but warned that additional measures may be required next week, once more data around the severity of Omicron becomes available.
It comes as government advisers have recommended that vulnerable five to 11-year-olds be offered a new paediatric formulation of the COVID vaccine. The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the vaccination should be given to children at higher risk of COVID-19.
"Children aged 5 to 11, who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone (of any age) who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a primary course of vaccination, JCVI said.
The children should be given an age-appropriate dose of 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a third of the adult dose, with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the statement said.
The JCVI recommendation came as UK regulators approved the new age-appropriate formulation of the vaccine for use in children aged five to 11. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found such a jab to be safe and effective.
The JCVI said further advice regarding the jab for other five to 11-year-olds will be issued in due course after consideration of additional data, and on the Omicron variant more broadly.
It has also recommended that booster jabs be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds as well as to people aged 12 to 15 who are in a clinical risk group; or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed; or who are severely immunocompromised and who have had a third primary dose.
So far, all adults in the UK are being offered three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and younger age groups of 12 and over are offered one or two doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU