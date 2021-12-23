Belgium to tighten Covid-19 rules to counter rise of Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Hazard, De Bruyne likely to miss Belgium's QF clash vs Italy
Belgium takes on Italy for a spot in Euro cup 2021 semifinals today
Euro 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Italy defeat Belgium 2-1 to reach semi-finals
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
-
Belgium will further tighten coronavirus restrictions because of the surging omicron variant, authorities announced Wednesday.
But the country shied away from a full lockdown like in the neighboring Netherlands.
Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed and indoor activities banned in Belgium. Sports fans won't be allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors forced to be spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children.
Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. but under limits.
The measures will take effect Sunday. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that there is reason for concern. We are facing omicron."
He added that what we know about it is bad news, referring to its high transmissibility.
It is a tough package, virologist Marc Van Ranst said.
But much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU