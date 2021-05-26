Covid-19-hit athlete Milkha Singh stable, on oxygen support, say doctors

-
-
AthleteMilkha Singh, who won multiple gold medals in sprint at 1958 and 1962 Asian Games and was admitted to hospital after he contracted Covid-19, is stable on oxygen support, doctors said on Wednesday.
"Mr Milkha Singh continues to be stable on oxygen support. However, he is weak and we are trying to persuade him to increase his food intake," Fortis Hospital said in a statement.
"Today we have stepped him down from the ICU to a room which he is sharing with his wife Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh who was admitted earlier in the day with Covid pneumonia. Both are being closely monitored," it said.
Singh, independent India's first international class athlete and known as 'The Flying Sikh', was admitted to hospital on Monday night.
The former Army man won gold medals in 200m and 400m at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo. He followed it up with gold in 400m and 4x400m relay in 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.
He also won gold in 440 yards at 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. This was the only gold won by an Indian in athletics at the Commonwealth Games before Vikas Gowda won gold in discus throw in 2014 in Glasgow.
