Covid-19 impact: No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year

No pandals will be allowed to set up in Delhi's CR Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the puja in the main temple will be held with the entry of around 50 people, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

The Greater Kailash legislator said the decision was taken in view of a huge number of senior citizen population in the area.

However, Bharadwaj said, the residents will do the traditional kalash pooja.

The decision was taken at a meeting ofaround 12 committees of Chittaranjan Park, GK2, GK1 and Alaknanda. Bharadwaj, the area SDM, officials from police and other civic agencies attended the meeting.

"Most of the population of CR Park and members of puja committees are senior citizens and it is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with unknown people in pandals," the MLA said.

"Only for religious reasons, a small kalash puja/ghat puja will be attended by 10-15 committee members. This will ensure continuity of puja by those Samitis," according to a statement issued by Bharadwaj.

He also requested the district administration and local police to help puja committees in stopping any outsiders entering these areas.

Chittranjan Park Kali Mandir Society's joint secretary Prodip Ganguly said the puja, which used to be held in housing societies and streets every year, will not be held this time.

In view of COVID-19, several Durga committees have found unique measures, including online darshan, home delivery of prasad and COVID-19 test for priests and cooks.

Some organisers said they will rope in two priests to avoid any last-minute scrambling if the main priest gets infected with COVID-19, while others plan to maintain a record of visitors for easy contact-tracing.

Most committees in have decided not to allow entry of people and limit physical darshan to their members only.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)